Armored vehicles assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sit on railcars at Parsburg, Germany, in preparation for transfer to Poland, Mar. 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6565181
|VIRIN:
|210311-Z-AK662-5419
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|PARSBURG, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On The Rails [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT