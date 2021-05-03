Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 4 of 15]

    Liberty Wing mission continues

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit support section non-commissioned officer-in-charge, sits in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle before her orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. Prior to an orientation flight, candidates must pass a flight physical, be fitted for gear with Aircrew Flight Equipment and attend numerous briefings including egress and harness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6555797
    VIRIN: 210305-F-ZB805-0037
    Resolution: 4427x2767
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

