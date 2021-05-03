Liberty Wing mission continues

Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit support section non-commissioned officer-in-charge, sits in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle before her orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. Prior to an orientation flight, candidates must pass a flight physical, be fitted for gear with Aircrew Flight Equipment and attend numerous briefings including egress and harness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

