U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Massey, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, communicates with a pilot during pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. 48th Fighter Wing Airmen and Aircrew remain postured to contend with real-world scenarios through routine training and exercises that strengthen teamwork and rapid-response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6555799
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-ZB805-0040
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT