Liberty Wing mission continues

A 492nd Fighter Squadron pilot performs pre-flight checks during routine training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

