Liberty Wing mission continues

Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit support section non-commissioned officer-in-charge, steps to an F-15E Strike Eagle before her orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. Orientation flights are offered to those who have responsibilities related to aviation and aircraft or as an award to individuals who show exceptional performance in their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

