Liberty Wing mission continues

Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit support section non-commissioned officer-in-charge, sits in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle before her orientation flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. Orientation flights provide an opportunity for 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen to become more familiar with the aircraft in their care and its capabilities, as well as the 48th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

