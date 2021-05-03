An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 09:57 Photo ID: 6555804 VIRIN: 210305-F-ZB805-0075 Resolution: 4104x2565 Size: 1.43 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.