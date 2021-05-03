Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 2 of 15]

    Liberty Wing mission continues

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief watches an F-15E Strike Eagle taxi on the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. 48th Fighter Wing Airmen and Aircrew remain postured to contend with real-world scenarios through routine training and exercises that strengthen teamwork and rapid-response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6555793
    VIRIN: 210305-F-ZB805-0023
    Resolution: 3507x2465
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT