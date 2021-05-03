Liberty Wing mission continues

A 494th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief watches an F-15E Strike Eagle taxi on the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. 48th Fighter Wing Airmen and Aircrew remain postured to contend with real-world scenarios through routine training and exercises that strengthen teamwork and rapid-response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

