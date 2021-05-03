Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 12 of 15]

    Liberty Wing mission continues

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Maintenance Group Airmen step to F-15E Strike Eagles in preparation for their orientation flights at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. Orientation flights are offered to those who have responsibilities related to aviation and aircraft or as an award to individuals who show exceptional performance in their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6555807
    VIRIN: 210305-F-ZB805-0145
    Resolution: 3422x2139
    Size: 1007.17 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing mission continues [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues
    Liberty Wing mission continues

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT