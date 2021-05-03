Liberty Wing mission continues

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 5, 2021. Routine flying operations ensure the Liberty Wing is able to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests in the collective defense of its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

