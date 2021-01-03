At the Capitol...

U.S. Army Pvt. Precious Odoom, a culinary specialist with Golf Company, 427 Brigade Support Battalion, New York National Guard, stands watch near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

