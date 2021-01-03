Keeping Safe

U.S. Army Pfc. Jocelyn Zavala, left, Pvt. Nicole Revilla and Spc. Samantha Pody, right, military police officers with the 933rd Military Police Company, Illinois National Guard, all secure an area near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US