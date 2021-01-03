U.S. Army Pfc. Margaret Meyer left, and her sister, Pfc. Annika Meyer, both culinary specialists with the 725th Transportation Company, Illinois National Guard patrol an area near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

