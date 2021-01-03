Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Entry Control Point [Image 3 of 9]

    Entry Control Point

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Spc. Hannah Chaney, a military police officer with the 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6538164
    VIRIN: 210301-A-PZ950-1685
    Resolution: 5605x3737
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Entry Control Point [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guardsmen
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

