U.S. Army Pfc. Teri Oglesby, a cannon crew member, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, Indiana National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6538167 VIRIN: 210301-A-PZ950-1703 Resolution: 4454x2969 Size: 2.94 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Standing Watch [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.