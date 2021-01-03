Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Teri Oglesby, a cannon crew member, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment, Indiana National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    This work, Standing Watch [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

