At the Capitol...

U.S. Army Spc. Briana Grinkin, a military police officer with the 508th Military Police Company, New Jersey National Guard, stands watch near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

