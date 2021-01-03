Keeping the Capitol Safe...

U.S Army Spc. Keiana Carter, a medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 100th Cavalry Regiment, stands watch near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

