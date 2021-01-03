U.S. Army Sgt, Jenna Genoff, a military police officer with the 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6538165 VIRIN: 210301-A-PZ950-1687 Resolution: 5768x3845 Size: 3.66 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the Line... [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.