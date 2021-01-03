At the Capitol...

U.S Army Spc. Breyana Semans, a military police officer with the 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, secures an area near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

