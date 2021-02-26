U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Duane Ostrowski, 297th Regional Support Group, for his quick removal of four miles of Concertina wire at Forward Operating Site Trzebien at Forward Operating site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Racing against the clock and mother nature which had Ostrowski battling a snowstorm to complete this mission so that a new upgraded perimeter fence could be installed as scheduled. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 07:10 Photo ID: 6536382 VIRIN: 210226-A-HS490-157 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.92 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Duane Ostrowski. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.