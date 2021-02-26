U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Nicole Raabe, 297th Regional Support Group, for providing life support to the eight resident tenant units residing on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Raabe also helped with managing barracks for approximately 600 Soldiers ensuring they were kept to standard. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

