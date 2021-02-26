U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Nathan Aklines, 297th Regional Support Group, for working with Polish soldiers and civilians to facilitate building maintenance and coordination of equipment across Forward Operating Site Powidz, at FOS Powidz, Poland February 26, 2021. Continuously working above his rank to accomplish the mission to ensure that Soldiers were taken care of. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

