U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Mikkel Andruss, 297th Regional Support Group, played a pivotal role in U.S. Army Europe, European Defense Initiative Information Technology infrastructure projects, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Andruss worked as the Communications Project Manager, Unit Telephone Control officer, as well as Information Assurance officer, working well above his rank and responsibility. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

