Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Mikkel Andruss. [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Mikkel Andruss.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Mikkel Andruss, 297th Regional Support Group, played a pivotal role in U.S. Army Europe, European Defense Initiative Information Technology infrastructure projects, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Andruss worked as the Communications Project Manager, Unit Telephone Control officer, as well as Information Assurance officer, working well above his rank and responsibility. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 07:10
    Photo ID: 6536377
    VIRIN: 210226-A-HS490-626
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.1 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Mikkel Andruss. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Nicole Raabe.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Randy Briones.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Julena Felix.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Mikkel Andruss.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Matthew Goudy.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Nathan Aklines.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Drew Yeager.
    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Duane Ostrowski.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT