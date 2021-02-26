U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Matthew Goudy, 297th Regional Support Group, for completing 200 IT helpdesk tickets from 11 different forward operating sites at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Goudy worked tirelessly in preparation of the 50th RSG to Poland ensuring when they were under restriction of movement that they had complete automations support. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

