U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Randy Briones, 297th Regional Support Group, for overseeing 1 million dollars of contracted work on Forward Operating Site Zagan, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Briones worked with Polish partners to create community outreach events surrounding FOS Zagan during COVID-19 Challenges. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

