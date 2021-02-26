U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant 1st Class Julena Felix, 297th Regional Support Group, for her work as the only full-time Sharp Victim Advocate at Forward Operating site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Felix worked diligently with Soldiers to continue to advance the SHARP program across the 11 Polish Forward Operating sites. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

