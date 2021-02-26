U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Drew Yeager, 297th Regional Support Group, for ensuring that 54 tents as well as the MWR facilities and Gym, were always at standard at Forward Operating Site Torun, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Yeager worked continuously to ensure that Soldiers' needs were met, he even built benches for the showers to improve their quality of life. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 07:10 Photo ID: 6536381 VIRIN: 210226-A-HS490-069 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.21 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Drew Yeager. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.