    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains. [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains, 297th Regional Support Group, completed over 2000 U.S Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Soldiers as well as additional rotational forces at Forward Operating Site Torun, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. On top of always ensuring the mission is completed, Mains completed four college courses as well as Army Basic Leaders course during this rotation. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

