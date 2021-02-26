U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains, 297th Regional Support Group, completed over 2000 U.S Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Soldiers as well as additional rotational forces at Forward Operating Site Torun, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. On top of always ensuring the mission is completed, Mains completed four college courses as well as Army Basic Leaders course during this rotation. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 07:10 Photo ID: 6536380 VIRIN: 210226-A-HS490-887 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.7 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains. [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.