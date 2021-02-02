Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 11 of 12]

    5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct operations during a training exercise at the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 2, 2021. As part of a multi-national, joint training exercise, 5th SFG(A) partnered with United Arab Emirates Special Forces Soldiers to conduct training in a mountainous, cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)

    This work, 5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

