5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct operations during a training exercise at the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 2, 2021. As part of a multi-national, joint training exercise, 5th SFG(A) partnered with United Arab Emirates Special Forces Soldiers to conduct training in a mountainous, cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6522201
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-DK710-027
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
