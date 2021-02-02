Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct operations during a training exercise at the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 2, 2021. As part of a multi-national, joint training exercise, 5th SFG(A) partnered with United Arab Emirates Special Forces Soldiers to conduct training in a mountainous, cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.02.2021
This work, 5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Gregory Summers