The U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center entrance sign sits in snow near Bridgeport, California, February 1, 2021. Located just north of Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with elevations up to 11,500-feet above sea level, the MWTC provides units the ability to plan, perform operational tasks and train in a cold-weather, mountainous environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6522197
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-DK710-122
|Resolution:
|5641x3761
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
