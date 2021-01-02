The U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center entrance sign sits in snow near Bridgeport, California, February 1, 2021. Located just north of Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains with elevations up to 11,500-feet above sea level, the MWTC provides units the ability to plan, perform operational tasks and train in a cold-weather, mountainous environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 22:04 Photo ID: 6522197 VIRIN: 210201-A-DK710-122 Resolution: 5641x3761 Size: 11.87 MB Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.