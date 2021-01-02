5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct snow mobility training with United Arab Emirates Special Operations Soldiers at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 1, 2021. To strengthen relationships and interoperability, U.S. and UAE Special Forces partnered for a mountainous, high-altitude and cold-weather training exercise in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)

