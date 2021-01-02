Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

    5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    A 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret takes in a view on his skis at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 1, 2021. The unit conducted training at the MWTC to plan and perform operational tasks in a cold-weather, mountainous environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 22:04
    Photo ID: 6522194
    VIRIN: 210201-A-DK710-050
    Resolution: 4940x3293
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAE
    MWTC
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Gregory Summers

