5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

A 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret takes in a view on his skis at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 1, 2021. The unit conducted training at the MWTC to plan and perform operational tasks in a cold-weather, mountainous environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)

