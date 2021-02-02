Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and United Arab Emirates Special Operations Soldiers pull security together at the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 2, 2021. U.S. and UAE Special Operations partnered for a mountainous, high-altitude and cold-weather training exercise in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)
This work, 5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
