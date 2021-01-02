5th SFG(A) Green Berets conduct mountain training with UAE

United Arab Emirates Special Forces Soldiers conduct movement on skis at the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, February 1, 2021. As part of a multi-national, joint training exercise, UAE Soldiers partnered with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets and Marine Corps Special Operations Marines to conduct mountain warfare training and operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs)
