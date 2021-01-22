Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

Maj. Burke Wilson, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22. 2021. The vaccine was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use after careful and rigorous testing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US