Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9]

    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Maj. Burke Wilson, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22. 2021. The vaccine was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use after careful and rigorous testing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6495983
    VIRIN: 210122-F-IH091-1008
    Resolution: 6899x4979
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Vaccine
    Air Force
    Grand Forks
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT