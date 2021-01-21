A syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table while personnel register for the inoculation at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2021. Grand Forks is following the Department of Defense’s phased approach, which prioritizes healthcare and public safety personnel, as well as first responders. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6495978 VIRIN: 210121-F-IH091-1001 Resolution: 7249x3844 Size: 6.63 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.