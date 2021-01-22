Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lovell, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron family medicine noncommissioned officer in charge, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Col. Timothy Curry, 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22, 2021. The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after undergoing careful and rigorous testing and trials. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6495977
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-IH091-1007
|Resolution:
|7255x5088
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
LEAVE A COMMENT