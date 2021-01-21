Tech. Sgt. Michael Vasillas, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an airman at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2021. Following vaccination, DoD personnel are still expected to follow CDC guidelines, including the use of masks and physical distancing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:40 Photo ID: 6495975 VIRIN: 210121-F-IH091-1004 Resolution: 6274x4986 Size: 7.33 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.