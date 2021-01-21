Tech. Sgt. Michael Vasillas, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an airman at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2021. Following vaccination, DoD personnel are still expected to follow CDC guidelines, including the use of masks and physical distancing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6495975
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-IH091-1004
|Resolution:
|6274x4986
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
