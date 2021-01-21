Maj. Suzette Dean, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron family medicine flight commander, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lovell, 319 HCOS family medicine noncommissioned officer in charge, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2021. The medical team at Grand Forks administered the entire first shipment of vaccines to hundreds of mission essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6495981 VIRIN: 210121-F-IH091-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.8 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.