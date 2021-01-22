Grand Forks airmen register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22, 2021. Within 30 hours of receiving the shipment, all doses at the 319th Medical Group had been either administered or allocated to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6495982
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-IH091-1005
|Resolution:
|7695x5253
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
