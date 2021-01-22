Grand Forks airmen register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22, 2021. Within 30 hours of receiving the shipment, all doses at the 319th Medical Group had been either administered or allocated to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6495982 VIRIN: 210122-F-IH091-1005 Resolution: 7695x5253 Size: 7.05 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.