Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Airman Brandon Ordonez, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22, 2021. The 319 RW received its first shipment of vaccines on Jan. 21 and vaccinated hundreds of mission-essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US