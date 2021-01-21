Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

Maj. Suzette Dean, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron family medicine flight commander, carries a handful of syringes filled with the COVID-19 vaccine from the pharmacy to be administered to Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine protects against the virus by producing an immune response within the body. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

