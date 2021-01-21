Maj. Suzette Dean, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron family medicine flight commander, carries a handful of syringes filled with the COVID-19 vaccine from the pharmacy to be administered to Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 21, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine protects against the virus by producing an immune response within the body. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6495979
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-IH091-1003
|Resolution:
|7178x5017
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
LEAVE A COMMENT