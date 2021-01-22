Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

Airman 1st Class Brett Gundon, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Eric Chistolini, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron RQ-4 Global Hawk mission commander, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22, 2021. The 319th Reconnaissance Wing received their first shipment of vaccines on Jan. 21 and within 30 hours, all doses had been administered to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)

