Airman 1st Class Brett Gundon, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Eric Chistolini, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron RQ-4 Global Hawk mission commander, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 22, 2021. The 319th Reconnaissance Wing received their first shipment of vaccines on Jan. 21 and within 30 hours, all doses had been administered to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6495980
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-IH091-1009
|Resolution:
|7277x4560
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grand Forks Airmen receive COVID-19 vaccine
