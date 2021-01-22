Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th Airlift Wing interim command chief, has his temperature taken by Airman 1st Class Daija Norwood, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, after entering the 436th Medical Group Clinic Jan. 20, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Grisham was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

