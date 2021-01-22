Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 5 of 20]

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover front-line workers watch an informational video about the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Team Dover front-line workers voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:26
    Photo ID: 6495169
    VIRIN: 210122-F-BO262-1029
    Resolution: 4472x2976
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT