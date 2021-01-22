Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Team Dover front-line workers watch an informational video about the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Team Dover front-line workers voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6495169
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-BO262-1029
|Resolution:
|4472x2976
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
