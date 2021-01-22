Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, receives the COVID-19 vaccine administered by Staff Sgt. Logan Hallman, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron education and training noncommissioned officer in charge, Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Jones was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

