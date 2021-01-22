Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, displays a sign stating why he volunteered for the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Jones was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6495180 VIRIN: 210122-F-BO262-1072 Resolution: 3118x3181 Size: 2.71 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.