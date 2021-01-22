Maj. Kady Griffin, 436th Force Support Squadron commander, has her temperature taken by Airman 1st Class Hope Vusich, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, prior to entering the 436th Medical Group Clinic Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Griffin was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6495166
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-BO262-1006
|Resolution:
|4348x2894
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
