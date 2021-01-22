Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Master Sgt. Timothy Zacek, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, talks with Lt. Col. Brooks Wilkerson, 436th Mission Support Group deputy commander, as he awaits COVID-19 immunization in-processing at the 436th Medical Group Clinic Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Wilkerson was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

