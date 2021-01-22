Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 18 of 20]

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th Airlift Wing interim command chief, displays a sign stating why he volunteered for the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Grisham was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6495182
    VIRIN: 210122-F-BO262-2006
    Resolution: 3698x3112
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations
    Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT