Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th Airlift Wing interim command chief, displays a sign stating why he volunteered for the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Grisham was among the first Team Dover senior leaders who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

